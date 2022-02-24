Alexa
Suggs carries East Carolina over South Florida 64-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 10:47
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Suggs had 15 points as East Carolina edged past South Florida 64-60 on Wednesday night.

Tristen Newton had 15 points for East Carolina (14-13, 5-10 American Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game home losing streak. Tremont Robinson-White added 13 points.

Russel Tchewa had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (7-20, 2-13), who have now lost six straight games. Caleb Murphy added 11 points. Corey Walker Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Bulls on the season. East Carolina defeated South Florida 65-57 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 12:19 GMT+08:00

