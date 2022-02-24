Get ready for a Marvelous time with Thor and Captain America at Changi Airport Terminal 3

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 February 2022 - Avengers Assemble! To promote the latest thrilling 4D movie experience in Madame Tussauds Singapore, the Avengers stars Captain America and Thor will be at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Basement 2 (beside Swensen's) for a free photo opportunity from 25 February to 13 March 2022.



To celebrate the new thrilling experience, Madame Tussauds Singapore has collaborated with Changi Airport and Mastercard® where visitors can enjoy an exclusive 1-for-1 ticket deal to Madame Tussauds Singapore at only $44 (U.P. $88) when you spend $50^ with Mastercard® at Changi Airport public areas* from 25 February to 13 March 2022.



Experience at Madame Tussauds Singapore wind-chilling, water-soaking and face-flinching special effects as you get closer than ever before to Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, Rocket, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp as they battle Loki in a bid to save the world! Shop at Changi Airport today!



For more information on how you can feel all the action in the Marvel Universe 4D, please go to https://bit.ly/MarvelCAG. For more information on this exclusive Changi Airport offer, visit www.changiairport.com.marvel4d.



*Public areas of Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3, not including Jewel.



^Limited to two (2) redemption for every S$50 spent in a single same-day receipt



