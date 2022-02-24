AUTO RACING: IndyCar opens in Florida; NASCAR heads to Cali

Austin Cindric celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in ... Austin Cindric celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FILE - Jimmie Johnson drives through a turn during the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 15, 2021. The IndyCar sea... FILE - Jimmie Johnson drives through a turn during the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 15, 2021. The IndyCar season begins this weekend in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Wise Power 400

Site: Fontana, California

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 2:35 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.

Track: Auto Club Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Austin Cindric held off Bubba Wallace to win the Daytona 500.

Fast facts: Cindric’s victory came in his eighth career start in NASCAR’s top series. ... Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are second and third in the standings. Truex won both stages. ... Three-time 500 winner Denny Hamlin failed to finish for the first time in 17 Daytona 500s.

Next race: March 6, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Production Alliance 300

Site: Fontana, California.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, qualifying, 12:30 p.m. and race, 5 p.m.

Track: Auto Club Speedway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Austin Hill won at Daytona in his first start as a full-time driver in the series.

Fast facts: Hill edged ahead of A.J. Allmendinger just before a caution froze the field, making Hill the winner. ... Allmendinger is the points leader by four ahead of Hill. ... Defending series champion Daniel Hemric finished 28th, four laps down.

Next race: March 5, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Zane Smith won at Daytona in overtime after a 17-car pileup on the final lap.

Next race: March 4, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen passed seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap and won his first series championship.

Next race: March 20, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener).

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Site: St. Petersburg, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:40 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., qualifying, 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 12:25 p.m.

Track: Road course.

Race distance: 100 laps, 180 miles.

Last year: Colton Herta won from the pole position.

Last race: Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Fast facts: This is the season-opener for the series. ... Palou beat Josef Newgarden by 38 points for the championship. ... Palou and Herta shared the series lead with three victories each.

Next race: March 20, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Pomona, California,

Next event: Feb. 25-27, Chandler, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: March 4-5, Paige, Texas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP