Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

2 teenagers arrested in death of son of reality TV star

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 05:46
2 teenagers arrested in death of son of reality TV star

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired during a memorial service for a person killed in a traffic accident earlier this month, news outlets reported. A 20-year-old woman who also had been shot was taken to the hospital, but her wounds were not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that Harley Alexander Shirley, 21, was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday. Shirley and his wife, Amy, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with murder and attempted murder. The 16-year-old was arrested Saturday and the 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday. Both teens are from the area, according to officials, but their names are not being released because of their ages.

Updated : 2022-02-24 07:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwanese man allegedly kills bedridden mother
Taiwanese man allegedly kills bedridden mother
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
"