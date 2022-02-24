Alexa
Lowe's Tenneco rise; CoStar Group, TJX fall

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 05:18
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Lowe's Companies Inc., up 50 cents to $215.09.

The home improvement retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $2.10 to $477.61.

The security software maker raised its profit forecast on strong demand for cybersecurity.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $5.67 to $140.88.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

CoStar Group Inc., down $9.44 to $53.50.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $1.53 to $129.56.

The energy exploration and production company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts and raised its dividend.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., up $2.15 to $78.72.

The casino and resort operator beat analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Tenneco Inc., up $9.37 to $19.35.

The automotive parts maker is being bought by affiliates of private equity firm Apollo for about $7.1 billion.

TJX Companies Inc., down $2.75 to $62.50.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Updated : 2022-02-24 07:45 GMT+08:00

