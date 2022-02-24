Alexa
Man accidentally sets self on fire aboard bus in Nebraska

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 03:45
YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man trying to smoke drugs in a bus bathroom accidentally set himself and the bus on fire.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday aboard a Burlington Trailways bus on Interstate 80 in York County, the York News-Times reported.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were called for reports of a motor coach bus on fire and found the bus parked and evacuated on the side of the interstate. Firefighters put out a fire in the bus bathroom with a fire extinguisher, officials said.

Investigators said the fire was started by a 33-year-old man from Brunswick, Georgia, who suffered upper body burns in the fire and was taken to a York hospital for treatment. He was later arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities said they believe Ray went to the bathroom to smoke drugs when his clothes caught fire, which spread to other items in the room. The fire is estimated to have caused about $1,500 in damage to the bus.

