Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases the second of three estimates of fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Moderna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the close of trading on Wall Street.