U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market Growth, Key Manufacturers and Industry Demand Analysis to 2030

U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The U.S. neurovascular devices market was valued at $946 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,071 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Neurovascular devices are defined as instruments and machines, which are employed in the treatment of various neurovascular disorders. In addition, these disorders include medical conditions that affect blood vessels, which supply the brain & spinal cord with oxygenated blood. Thus, neurovascular devices such as revascularization devices, thrombectomy devices, embolic protection devices, and embolization devices are used in the treatment of neurovascular disorders. Moreover, these devices are used in disorders such as aneurysm.

For instance, embolization devices are used in occlusion of blood vessels to decrease blood flow, which, in turn, helps in the reduction of blood flow. The other neurovascular devices such as thrombectomy devices are used in conditions such as ischemic stroke. For instance, the thrombectomy devices help in recovering the brain from ischemic disorder if it has not reached the stage of complete infarction. Thus, these neurovascular devices restore perfusion through blocked artery.

The major factor that contributes toward growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market include rise in geriatric population. In addition, increase in prevalence of neurovascular diseases and rise in adoption of neurovascular devices also contribute toward the growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market. In addition, other factors such as increase in technological advancements related to neurovascular devices also drive the growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market.

However, high cost of neurovascular devices restricts the growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market. Conversely, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures in the U.S provides lucrative opportunities for players operating in the neurovascular devices market.

The U.S. neurovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of product and disease pathology to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into embolization devices, revascularization devices, thrombectomy devices, embolic protection devices, and accessory devices. The embolization devices are further sub-segmented into clippings, embolic coils, coil assist stents, and coil assist balloon. In addition, the embolic coils segment is further divided into bare detachable coils and coated detachable coils. The revascularization device segment is further divided into carotid artery stents and flow diversion stents.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market.

The thrombectomy devices segment is divided into clot retrieval devices, suction & aspiration devices, and snares. The embolic protection devices segment is divided in distal filter devices and balloon occlusion devices. Similarly, the accessory devices segment is divided into microcatheters, and micro guidewires. By disease pathology, the market is classified into aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, ischemic stroke, stenosis, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Integer Holdings Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus)

– Medtronic Plc.

– Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

– Microport Scientific Corporation

– Penumbra, Inc.

– SAES Getters SpA (Memry Corporation)

– Stryker Corporation

– Terumo Corporation (Microvention, Inc.)

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

– Abbott Laboratories

– Acandis GmbH

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Embolization Devices

o Clippings

o Embolic Coils

? Bare Detachable Coils

? Coated Detachable Coils

o Coil Assist Stent

o Coil Assist Balloon

– Revascularization Devices

o Carotid Artery Stents

o Flow Diversion Stents

– Thrombectomy Devices

o Clot Retrieval Devices

o Suction & Aspiration Devices

o Snares

– Embolic Protection Devices

o Distal Filter Devices

o Balloon Occlusion Devices

– Accessory Devices

o Microcatheters

o Micro-guidewires

By Disease Pathology

– Aneurysm

– Arteriovenous Malformation

– Ischemic Stroke

– Stenosis

– Others

