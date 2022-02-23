Alcohol Enzymes market 2021 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030

Alcohol Enzymes Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Alcohol Enzymes Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Alcohol Enzymes Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global alcohol enzyme market was valued at $553.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $804.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Enzymes are proteins that are used in alcohol production are called as alcohol enzymes. It also consists of enzymes used in brewing. They are obtained from animals, plants, as well as microorganisms. Primary objective of an enzyme is to break down complex sugars into simple sugars, thus reducing overall process time and cost.

Both the brewing as well as alcohol production consists of many steps that requires enzymes. Enzymes help to maintain large production and even are used to modify recipes to create customized beers like low-calorie. There are varieties of enzymes available that can be used to catalyze the brewing process or fermentation process. Enzymes are also part of the bioethanol production, biorefineries producing bioethanol are the main consumers of alcohol enzymes.

The global alcohol enzymes market is presently driven by the food & beverage industry.

The global alcohol enzymes market is also driven by the increasing demand for bioethanol. However, the end-users of alcohol are also key to the demand for alcohol enzymes. Enzymes allow brewers to use locally sourced raw materials, which otherwise would be a concern due to irregular quality control. Enzymes lead to reduced production time, increased capacity, and use of alternative raw materials. Stringent regulatory framework involved in enzyme production is expected to limit the market penetration of new products, thus acting as a restraint in the global alcohol enzymes market growth.

Enzymes meant for food & beverage applications must comply with Food Improvement Agents Package (FIAP) as well as Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). The global alcohol enzymes market can leverage upon the updates in the field of protein engineering, the field tasked with developing new enzymes. Hence, new product launches backed up by research & development is expected to increase the global alcohol enzymes market growth. A range of specific properties can be enhanced in enzymes, including the catalytic activity, thermostability, and specificity, under industrial conditions.

The major companies profiled in this report include Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG, Creative Enzymes, DSM Royal, DuPont, Kerry Group Plc, Laffort, and Novozymes.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ALCOHOL ENZYMES MARKET

– The outbreak of coronavirus across the whole world has led to the shutdown of businesses and industries for uncertain periods of time.

– Due to the lockdown and travel restrictions as well as logistics constraints, the supply chain of both the enzyme production as well as alcohol production was impacted. This led to a huge supply-demand gap.

– The biofuels industry has been hit hard by the sharp decline in fuel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

– Development of enzymes is a continuous process and takes long time. The pandemic halted the development phase of new enzymes, which may delay its commercial release.

– Financial turbulence in the leading economies may delay commissioning of new biofuel facilities

– The retail sector has taken a significant hit with supermarkets, malls and theatres being closed.

– On the positive side, there was a demand for medicinal drugs, which led to increased demand for enzyme formulated for the healthcare system

Key market segments

By Type

– Carbohydrase

– Proteases

– Lipases

– Others

By End-user

– Food & Beverage

– Pharmaceutical

– Chemical

– Cosmetics

– Biofuel

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

