English Standings

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 23:02
English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 26 20 3 3 63 17 63
Liverpool 25 17 6 2 64 20 57
Chelsea 25 14 8 3 49 18 50
Man United 26 13 7 6 44 34 46
West Ham 26 12 6 8 45 34 42
Arsenal 23 13 3 7 36 26 42
Wolverhampton 24 12 4 8 23 18 40
Tottenham 23 12 3 8 31 31 39
Brighton 25 7 12 6 25 28 33
Southampton 25 7 11 7 32 37 32
Leicester 23 7 6 10 37 43 27
Aston Villa 24 8 3 13 31 37 27
Crystal Palace 25 5 11 9 32 36 26
Brentford 26 6 6 14 27 42 24
Leeds 24 5 8 11 29 50 23
Everton 23 6 4 13 28 40 22
Newcastle 24 4 10 10 26 45 22
Watford 24 5 3 16 24 43 18
Burnley 22 2 11 9 20 29 17
Norwich 25 4 5 16 15 53 17

___

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Man United 2, Brighton 0

Saturday, Feb. 19

West Ham 1, Newcastle 1

Arsenal 2, Brentford 1

Aston Villa 0, Watford 1

Brighton 0, Burnley 3

Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1

Liverpool 3, Norwich 1

Southampton 2, Everton 0

Man City 2, Tottenham 3

Sunday, Feb. 20

Leeds 2, Man United 4

Wolverhampton 2, Leicester 1

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Southampton vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Leicester vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Watford vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 31 19 7 5 79 28 64
Bournemouth 30 17 7 6 49 26 58
Blackburn 32 15 9 8 45 33 54
QPR 32 15 8 9 47 37 53
Huddersfield 33 14 11 8 42 35 53
Middlesbrough 32 15 7 10 41 32 52
Sheffield United 31 14 8 9 43 33 50
Coventry 32 14 8 10 42 37 50
Nottingham Forest 32 13 9 10 43 33 48
Luton Town 31 13 9 9 43 36 48
West Brom 33 12 10 11 35 30 46
Preston 34 11 13 10 37 38 46
Stoke 31 12 8 11 40 34 44
Millwall 31 11 10 10 33 33 43
Blackpool 32 11 9 12 35 38 42
Bristol City 34 11 7 16 45 61 40
Swansea 31 10 8 13 32 43 38
Birmingham 34 9 10 15 40 53 37
Cardiff 32 10 6 16 39 51 36
Hull 34 9 7 18 27 39 34
Reading 33 10 5 18 41 63 29
Derby 32 10 12 10 33 35 21
Peterborough 31 5 6 20 23 61 21
Barnsley 32 4 8 20 21 46 20

___

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Sheffield United 0, Hull 0

Cardiff 2, Coventry 0

Millwall 2, QPR 0

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Peterborough 0, Reading 0

Friday, Feb. 18

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Feb. 19

Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1

Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1

Coventry 1, Barnsley 0

Derby 1, Peterborough 0

Luton Town 2, West Brom 0

Preston 2, Reading 3

QPR 1, Hull 1

Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0

Stoke 2, Birmingham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Bristol City 1, Coventry 2

Hull 0, Barnsley 2

Middlesbrough 2, West Brom 1

Preston 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Reading 2, Birmingham 1

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Derby vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Blackburn vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 28

West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Huddersfield vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Fulham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rotherham 33 22 6 5 60 19 72
Wigan 31 20 6 5 56 29 66
Milton Keynes Dons 34 18 9 7 55 35 63
Oxford United 34 17 8 9 61 41 59
Plymouth 32 16 8 8 54 38 56
Sunderland 34 16 8 10 58 47 56
Wycombe 33 15 10 8 53 43 55
Sheffield Wednesday 32 15 10 7 45 35 55
Ipswich 34 14 10 10 52 38 52
Bolton 34 15 6 13 55 45 51
Portsmouth 31 13 8 10 40 32 47
Cambridge United 33 11 11 11 44 45 44
Burton Albion 34 12 8 14 42 45 44
Accrington Stanley 33 12 7 14 41 51 43
Cheltenham 33 9 14 10 43 54 41
Charlton 33 11 6 16 41 45 39
Lincoln 32 9 8 15 37 44 35
Shrewsbury 33 8 10 15 29 35 34
Fleetwood Town 31 7 11 13 44 53 32
AFC Wimbledon 33 6 14 13 37 51 32
Morecambe 33 7 9 17 43 63 30
Doncaster 35 8 4 23 26 66 28
Gillingham 34 5 12 17 26 55 27
Crewe 33 5 7 21 26 59 22

___

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Wigan 2, Crewe 0

Burton Albion 3, Bolton 1

Lincoln 0, Doncaster 1

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Friday, Feb. 18

Rotherham 1, Wigan 1

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0

Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Charlton 0, Oxford United 4

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd

Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2

Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Cambridge United 2, Plymouth 0

Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Crewe 0, Oxford United 1

Doncaster 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Gillingham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Ipswich 0, Cheltenham 0

Rotherham 2, Morecambe 0

Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2

Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 1

Wycombe 1, Wigan 3

Bolton 3, Lincoln 1

Saturday, Feb. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 31 19 9 3 61 25 66
Northampton 32 16 8 8 38 25 56
Tranmere 33 16 8 9 34 23 56
Exeter 30 14 11 5 45 30 53
Swindon 32 14 10 8 54 38 52
Sutton United 32 14 9 9 46 38 51
Mansfield Town 30 14 8 8 40 33 50
Newport County 32 13 10 9 50 42 49
Bristol Rovers 31 13 8 10 44 39 47
Port Vale 30 12 10 8 43 31 46
Salford 31 12 8 11 35 29 44
Hartlepool 32 12 8 12 33 40 44
Harrogate Town 31 11 8 12 50 49 41
Bradford 33 9 13 11 37 41 40
Crawley Town 30 11 7 12 37 41 40
Rochdale 30 7 14 9 38 40 35
Walsall 32 9 8 15 32 44 35
Leyton Orient 30 7 12 11 38 31 33
Stevenage 33 7 12 14 30 50 33
Barrow 31 7 10 14 30 39 31
Colchester 32 7 10 15 29 46 31
Oldham 30 7 8 15 30 46 29