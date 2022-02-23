NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Florida
|51
|35
|11
|5
|75
|212
|151
|23-4-0
|12-7-5
|6-1-2
|m-Carolina
|50
|35
|11
|4
|74
|176
|121
|17-4-2
|18-7-2
|8-4-0
|a-Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|11
|6
|70
|169
|139
|16-4-4
|16-7-2
|9-5-1
|m-Pittsburgh
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|173
|140
|14-7-5
|17-6-3
|8-3-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|151
|127
|16-4-3
|16-9-2
|6-3-0
|a-Toronto
|50
|32
|14
|4
|68
|179
|141
|18-5-1
|14-9-3
|8-3-0
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|12-10-5
|16-5-4
|9-3-1
|Boston
|50
|29
|17
|4
|62
|145
|139
|16-10-1
|13-7-3
|12-3-1
|Columbus
|50
|26
|23
|1
|53
|167
|183
|14-10-1
|12-13-0
|7-8-0
|Detroit
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|176
|15-9-3
|8-13-3
|6-6-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|116
|128
|10-10-4
|9-10-3
|5-5-1
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|134
|159
|10-15-2
|9-11-3
|5-7-1
|Buffalo
|51
|16
|27
|8
|40
|138
|182
|8-14-4
|8-13-4
|5-8-4
|Philadelphia
|51
|15
|26
|10
|40
|129
|180
|8-13-5
|7-13-5
|3-10-4
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
|10-13-3
|7-15-2
|7-8-2
|Montreal
|51
|11
|33
|7
|29
|117
|197
|7-17-1
|4-16-6
|3-8-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Colorado
|50
|36
|10
|4
|76
|199
|143
|21-3-2
|15-7-2
|12-4-2
|p-Calgary
|49
|30
|13
|6
|66
|169
|114
|14-4-4
|16-9-2
|7-5-1
|c-St. Louis
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|179
|138
|18-6-2
|12-8-4
|10-5-2
|c-Minnesota
|48
|31
|14
|3
|65
|186
|147
|16-4-1
|15-10-2
|8-6-1
|Nashville
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|159
|147
|14-9-0
|15-9-4
|10-5-1
|p-Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|169
|150
|14-11-3
|15-7-1
|9-5-1
|p-Edmonton
|50
|28
|19
|3
|59
|168
|161
|14-11-0
|14-8-3
|13-3-0
|Los Angeles
|50
|26
|17
|7
|59
|147
|141
|13-11-2
|13-6-5
|5-5-1
|Anaheim
|53
|25
|19
|9
|59
|160
|161
|14-8-4
|11-11-5
|9-5-3
|Dallas
|49
|27
|20
|2
|56
|143
|145
|17-7-1
|10-13-1
|10-7-1
|Vancouver
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|140
|148
|11-10-3
|13-12-3
|7-4-5
|Winnipeg
|50
|22
|20
|8
|52
|145
|150
|13-10-1
|9-10-7
|9-5-3
|San Jose
|50
|22
|22
|6
|50
|134
|158
|11-11-3
|11-11-3
|3-5-2
|Chicago
|52
|18
|26
|8
|44
|126
|176
|8-13-4
|10-13-4
|4-10-5
|Seattle
|53
|16
|33
|4
|36
|137
|190
|9-17-2
|7-16-2
|4-12-0
|Arizona
|50
|13
|33
|4
|30
|114
|186
|6-18-1
|7-15-3
|5-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT
Nashville 6, Florida 4
N.Y. Islanders 5, Seattle 2
Anaheim 4, San Jose 3, SO
Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.