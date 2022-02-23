Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 47 26 14 5 2 59 151 145
Providence 41 22 13 3 3 50 124 108
Hartford 44 23 15 4 2 52 128 127
Charlotte 47 26 18 3 0 55 162 139
Hershey 49 25 18 3 3 56 147 139
WB/Scranton 47 21 21 2 3 47 120 142
Lehigh Valley 45 17 19 6 3 43 122 143
Bridgeport 48 18 21 5 4 45 127 144
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 44 30 9 5 0 65 160 116
Toronto 40 23 13 3 1 50 139 132
Laval 39 21 15 3 0 45 128 131
Rochester 47 24 18 3 2 53 160 169
Belleville 42 22 20 0 0 44 132 129
Syracuse 44 20 19 4 1 45 126 140
Cleveland 44 15 21 5 3 38 123 154
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 46 29 10 4 3 65 152 119
Manitoba 44 26 15 2 1 55 131 117
Milwaukee 50 25 20 3 2 55 148 150
Rockford 43 21 18 3 1 46 120 130
Grand Rapids 46 20 19 5 2 47 128 141
Iowa 46 20 20 4 2 46 130 133
Texas 43 16 18 5 4 41 130 147
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 41 29 8 3 1 62 146 106
Ontario 42 27 9 3 3 60 170 132
Bakersfield 40 20 12 4 4 48 132 123
Henderson 41 23 15 2 1 49 130 118
Colorado 46 24 16 3 3 54 150 134
Abbotsford 41 21 16 3 1 46 138 122
San Diego 40 16 22 2 0 34 112 134
Tucson 42 16 23 2 1 35 113 163
San Jose 43 15 27 1 0 31 128 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Belleville 4, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1

Texas 4, Iowa 2

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 2:30 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-24 01:40 GMT+08:00

