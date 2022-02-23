Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 21:44
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Ca...
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, centre and Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge cross the courtyard on their way to lunch at Amalienborg Castle in ...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Ca...
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary speak with each other prior to a round table discussion with personnel as they vi...
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, listens during a round table discussion during a visit to the Danner Crisis Center in Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. ...
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge second right, hugs a child, during a visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten, in Ballerup, Denmark, Wedn...
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, rear left, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, second right, receive flowers from children as they visit the Danner Crisis ...
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary speak with each other prior to a round table discussion with personnel as they vi...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Ca...
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge,right, reacts as she speaks to parents about the program, 'Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project' (CIMPH) '...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Ca...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to parents about the program, 'Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project' (CIMPH) 'Understanding Your Baby P...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Ca...
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits Stenurten Forest Kindergarten near Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Co...
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits Stenurten Forest Kindergarten near Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Co...
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits Stenurten Forest Kindergarten near Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Co...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Ca...

Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, centre and Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge cross the courtyard on their way to lunch at Amalienborg Castle in ...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Ca...

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary speak with each other prior to a round table discussion with personnel as they vi...

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, listens during a round table discussion during a visit to the Danner Crisis Center in Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. ...

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge second right, hugs a child, during a visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten, in Ballerup, Denmark, Wedn...

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, rear left, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, second right, receive flowers from children as they visit the Danner Crisis ...

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary speak with each other prior to a round table discussion with personnel as they vi...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Ca...

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge,right, reacts as she speaks to parents about the program, 'Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project' (CIMPH) '...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Ca...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to parents about the program, 'Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project' (CIMPH) 'Understanding Your Baby P...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Ca...

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits Stenurten Forest Kindergarten near Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Co...

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits Stenurten Forest Kindergarten near Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Co...

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits Stenurten Forest Kindergarten near Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Co...

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Duchess of Cambridge met Wednesday with Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe, and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, in Copenhagen as part of a two-day visit to learn more about how Denmark has led efforts in early childhood development.

Kate slid down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with young children in the woods at a forest kindergarten as part of the trip with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the first time she has taken the work of her institution to the international stage.

Before her solo trip to Denmark, the duchess revealed she spent a recent school vacation playing with Danish-made Lego bricks with her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — who were jealous she got to visit the Lego Foundation.

“My children are very jealous they weren’t coming to see the Lego Foundation. They were like, ‘hang on, there’s Lego and we’re not coming?’” said Kate, who arrived in the Danish capital on Tuesday and visited the Infant Mental Health Program at the University of Copenhagen.

On Twitter, the royal said that Tuesday “was all about understanding the very earliest stages of a child’s development here in Denmark." She said that on Wednesday the focus was on children’s mental health and wellbeing.

The Duchess of Cambridge took a woodland walk with children and had a go at chopping a log while visiting a forest kindergarten in suburban Copenhagen Wednesday. She also visited the downtown Copenhagen Danner Crisis Center, a shelter that helps women exposed to domestic violence.

In 2011, Kate visited the UNICEF Supply Division Center in Copenhagen with her husband, Prince William, and the heir to the Danish throne, Crown Prince Frederik and his Australian-born wife Mary.

Updated : 2022-02-24 00:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Taiwanese man allegedly kills bedridden mother
Taiwanese man allegedly kills bedridden mother
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
"