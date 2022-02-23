Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 23, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;Some sun, pleasant;88;78;WSW;9;83%;21%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;75;63;Turning sunny;77;62;NNW;4;67%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, mild;69;54;Winds subsiding;67;48;W;18;51%;100%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;63;47;High clouds;64;49;E;6;61%;3%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;51;44;A little a.m. rain;47;39;WSW;21;81%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;35;31;A shower;40;35;N;9;75%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A p.m. shower or two;61;42;Mild with sunshine;66;44;ESE;6;48%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;25;10;Some brightening;24;19;SW;10;100%;26%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;A strong t-storm;99;75;ENE;8;58%;73%;11

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;59;48;Breezy with a shower;53;42;N;15;64%;80%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;79;65;Partly sunny;83;61;ENE;8;47%;57%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning sunny;78;51;Breezy in the p.m.;83;63;SE;11;32%;55%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;90;74;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ESE;7;67%;55%;10

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;87;58;Sunny and nice;84;57;ESE;6;36%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;90;70;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;ENE;6;52%;6%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;62;48;Partly sunny;61;48;NNW;7;74%;22%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;43;21;Plenty of sun;48;23;WSW;6;25%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;51;30;Mostly sunny;53;33;ESE;4;61%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;49;35;Variable clouds;51;35;W;11;67%;29%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;68;51;A little p.m. rain;67;52;SSE;5;81%;87%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;81;64;A t-storm around;82;65;SE;6;65%;52%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;53;29;Breezy in the p.m.;54;36;E;12;58%;8%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;53;44;A little rain;51;37;WSW;12;65%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;37;Decreasing clouds;53;27;ENE;6;51%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;50;23;Clouds rolling in;52;26;SSE;6;59%;11%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;79;69;A shower and t-storm;74;62;S;10;89%;97%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;66;A t-storm around;81;65;NW;6;48%;86%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, cold;39;25;Sunny, but chilly;46;28;WNW;8;35%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;Not as warm;65;53;SW;13;45%;66%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;74;63;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;SSE;15;71%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers;80;71;A morning shower;82;64;NNE;3;59%;64%;7

Chennai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;90;74;Sunny and delightful;89;72;ENE;7;69%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;A morning flurry;24;23;A little p.m. snow;27;26;NE;16;60%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;7;70%;74%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;46;40;A little rain;45;33;W;13;68%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;77;66;Sunny and pleasant;77;65;N;14;71%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;A bit of ice;28;26;A little rain, cold;39;28;N;8;87%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers around;86;77;A morning t-storm;87;77;NNE;11;75%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;73;58;An afternoon shower;79;58;ENE;4;62%;50%;5

Denver, United States;A bit of snow, cold;12;5;Cold with some sun;23;6;SSW;6;69%;27%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;83;61;Hazy sunshine;89;66;S;4;53%;90%;7

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, downpours;83;75;Showers;83;75;WSW;7;81%;97%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;51;33;A couple of showers;42;36;W;23;73%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;50;44;Rain and drizzle;61;47;NNE;6;40%;86%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;64;58;Partly sunny;63;58;ENE;13;71%;89%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Abundant sunshine;62;48;Plenty of sunshine;64;49;ENE;7;52%;2%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;81;60;A stray thunderstorm;80;61;NE;5;61%;57%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;85;69;Breezy in the p.m.;84;69;E;12;54%;3%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, cold;23;21;Very windy;37;34;SSW;26;91%;97%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;Mostly cloudy;90;75;NNE;6;55%;44%;9

Hong Kong, China;Clearing and warmer;65;44;Mostly sunny;63;52;NE;6;74%;11%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;69;Sunshine and breezy;83;69;ENE;13;58%;32%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;89;69;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;SSE;8;33%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler;61;52;A shower in the p.m.;66;48;NNE;7;64%;61%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with a shower;46;39;Occasional rain;44;39;NNE;13;90%;96%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;75;Rain and a t-storm;89;75;WSW;9;78%;90%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;85;74;Sunshine and humid;86;75;WNW;8;62%;8%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;81;61;Mostly sunny;84;62;E;6;42%;5%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Lots of sun, milder;49;30;Mostly sunny;53;30;W;5;38%;3%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;61;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;NW;6;34%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;68;47;Partly sunny;72;48;SSE;6;52%;4%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;93;66;Hazy sun;94;63;NNW;11;10%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;42;37;Variable cloudiness;44;34;SSE;4;73%;29%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;88;75;Partly sunny;88;74;NNE;10;53%;7%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;A t-storm around;90;75;SW;6;64%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;84;70;Partly sunny;88;67;S;6;59%;3%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ENE;4;79%;87%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;55;40;Afternoon showers;57;39;ENE;8;72%;95%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun;94;80;Partly sunny;92;79;SW;7;65%;6%;11

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;75;66;Mostly cloudy;73;66;SSE;7;81%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;67;48;Partly sunny;61;52;NNE;6;80%;44%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy in the p.m.;53;43;Cooler;45;37;WSW;16;65%;71%;2

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in the a.m.;58;37;Sunny, but cool;60;39;N;6;36%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;88;78;A shower or two;85;79;SSW;6;73%;66%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;65;35;Partly sunny;64;44;NNE;3;37%;84%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;89;81;Nice with sunshine;90;81;NE;9;63%;11%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;83;74;A morning t-storm;83;74;ESE;5;85%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;88;76;Mostly sunny;94;77;ESE;6;53%;17%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;86;65;Heavy a.m. showers;72;63;SSW;8;81%;90%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;Sunlit and nice;77;50;SW;6;24%;2%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;79;72;Partial sunshine;80;73;ENE;12;65%;30%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;38;33;More clouds than sun;38;36;S;6;79%;2%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;90;78;Lots of sun, breezy;90;78;E;15;64%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;76;66;A shower and t-storm;76;69;NNE;9;79%;96%;4

Montreal, Canada;Freezing drizzle;36;5;Mostly sunny, cold;17;8;N;2;53%;1%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;23;Clouds and sunshine;34;26;SW;5;68%;9%;2

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;75;Partly sunny;90;73;NNW;8;47%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;79;60;A stray thunderstorm;78;60;N;10;66%;68%;6

New York, United States;Breezy, warm;68;31;Breezy, much colder;37;32;ESE;15;33%;94%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;67;52;A shower in the p.m.;68;41;S;8;73%;84%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;27;17;A little a.m. snow;29;22;SSW;14;92%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain/snow showers;41;27;Mostly cloudy;45;26;NNW;8;53%;2%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;43;34;Mostly cloudy;40;24;S;8;72%;17%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A snow shower;28;-1;Sunshine, very cold;12;5;ENE;7;54%;2%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;88;77;Downpours;87;76;NNW;10;76%;100%;5

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;91;74;A morning shower;91;74;NNW;12;59%;45%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;E;8;82%;78%;3

Paris, France;Sunny intervals;54;44;A little p.m. rain;55;38;WSW;13;56%;81%;2

Perth, Australia;Very warm;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;ESE;11;40%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny;90;75;NE;9;52%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;Winds subsiding;91;75;NNW;16;64%;52%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;68;Mostly sunny;91;64;ENE;6;43%;5%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;49;28;Variable cloudiness;53;37;WSW;6;56%;28%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and chilly;30;5;Sunny, not as cold;41;18;ENE;5;61%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;67;53;Periods of rain;64;54;ENE;8;76%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, warm;79;56;Not as warm;68;53;S;6;80%;96%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;A morning shower;87;78;ESE;8;66%;57%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;30;26;Decreasing clouds;29;16;E;8;62%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy;35;28;Breezy in the a.m.;43;36;S;13;78%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Sunshine, pleasant;86;74;ENE;8;72%;6%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;Plenty of sun;85;63;SSE;9;14%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunny and beautiful;65;32;Partly sunny;63;35;ENE;5;70%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;23;22;Mostly cloudy;38;37;SSW;10;55%;33%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and cool;56;40;Partly sunny, cool;54;39;NW;8;53%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;82;61;Sunny and beautiful;82;60;ENE;13;49%;4%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;80;73;Lots of sun, nice;80;72;NNE;10;68%;55%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;76;63;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;NNW;7;70%;29%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;5;17%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;71;52;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;SW;6;38%;5%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;84;68;Breezy in the p.m.;84;68;N;13;65%;26%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;72;44;Partly sunny;66;47;SSE;4;55%;85%;3

Seattle, United States;Cold with sunshine;37;29;Clouds and sun, cold;41;24;ENE;5;56%;24%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, but cold;31;11;Sunny, not as cold;39;22;W;5;43%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds breaking;45;34;Sunny, but chilly;46;36;SE;7;55%;40%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;WNW;11;73%;58%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;46;31;Decreasing clouds;47;24;SSW;8;59%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;83;72;Sunshine and nice;82;73;ENE;4;59%;28%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as cold;35;33;A little rain;40;31;W;8;88%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;76;73;Morning showers;76;72;SSW;8;86%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, heavy at times;58;55;Cloudy with a shower;59;56;ENE;9;79%;49%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;30;28;Winds subsiding;38;36;SSW;17;85%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;59;44;Cloudy;57;43;N;6;52%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;61;39;Sunny and pleasant;64;41;NNE;6;52%;27%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;61;46;Sunny and mild;65;47;NE;9;28%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;78;63;Cooler;63;50;SSW;10;67%;90%;4

Tirana, Albania;Warmer;65;30;Mostly sunny, nice;63;33;E;5;43%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with some sun;45;35;Chilly with clearing;47;32;NW;14;40%;1%;4

Toronto, Canada;Colder with a flurry;31;15;Partly sunny;25;20;ENE;9;47%;93%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;60;51;Partly sunny;61;48;S;5;60%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;65;44;Partly sunny;66;45;SE;6;63%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;23;-13;Turning cloudy;24;-10;NNW;7;65%;11%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;35;24;Sunny, but chilly;41;25;NE;3;42%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;55;31;Partly sunny, mild;56;38;S;6;57%;9%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;77;56;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;ESE;5;44%;2%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;36;30;Partly sunny;40;33;S;9;78%;11%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy;44;30;Mostly cloudy;49;40;SSW;10;67%;25%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;61;56;Breezy with sunshine;64;53;ESE;16;62%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning sunny;95;67;Plenty of sun;95;69;WSW;4;48%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;58;32;Sunny and mild;55;35;NE;3;56%;5%;4

