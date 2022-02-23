Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Laborers in Taiwan aim to retire at an average age of 61.3

Majority of Taiwan's working class will rely on labor pensions after retirement

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/23 20:33
Laborers in Taiwan aim to retire at an average age of 61.3

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Laborers in Taiwan aim to retire at an average age of 61.3, and most of them will depend on their labor pension to support themselves after retiring, according to a survey recently conducted by the Ministry of Labor (MOL).

The MOL received 4,130 valid responses from the working class regarding questions about work conditions and career planning in 2021.

The ministry issued a press release on Wednesday (Feb. 23) to announce the results of the wide-ranging survey. With regard to planning for retired life, the respondents said they plan to retire at an average age of 61.3, which is 0.3 years earlier compared to the 2020 survey.

Meanwhile, 49.8% plan to retire at an age over 61.

Among the respondents, male laborers said they expect to retire at an average age of 61.8, while female counterparts said they intend to retire at an average age of 60.8, one year earlier than their male counterparts.

When asked about financial support after retirement, 69.4% of the respondents said they will rely on mostly labor pensions, followed by savings at 68%, and investment income at 49.5%.
MOL
retired life
labor pension
retirement age

RELATED ARTICLES

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
2022/02/11 10:36
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2022/02/04 11:25
Industrial migrant workers in Taiwan averaged NT$30,000 in June 2020
Industrial migrant workers in Taiwan averaged NT$30,000 in June 2020
2022/01/17 18:53
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
2022/01/10 18:12
Taiwan has 557 migrant workers requesting quarantine beds after reopening
Taiwan has 557 migrant workers requesting quarantine beds after reopening
2021/11/18 17:49

Updated : 2022-02-23 21:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
"