Taipei sees only 6 days without rain in 2022

Taipei City records 31 rainy days from Jan. 1 - Feb. 21

  262
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/23 18:02
Chart shows Keelung had only 1 dry day from January 1 to Feb. 21, 2022. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The rain has been so incessant in Taiwan so far this year that Taipei has only had six days of dry weather.

According to Central Weather Bureau (CWB) statistics, Taipei has had 31 rainy days and only six completely dry days out of 52 days from Jan. 1 to Feb. 21.

Keelung also has experienced extensive rain as well, with 47 rainy days and one fully dry day during this same period. Yilan had only five dry days, while Hualien had 13 days without rain. In contrast, Tainan had 33 days without wet weather and Kaohsiung had 35 days without precipitation.

However, the CWB predicts that moisture in the skies over Taiwan will gradually decrease starting on Thursday (Feb. 24), with skies clearing first in southern and central Taiwan that day. The CWB predicts that rainy weather will give way to clear conditions in northern Taiwan by Friday (Feb. 25).
