Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Bybit to Launch USDC Perpetual Contracts

By Bybit, Media OutReach
2022/02/23 18:00

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 February 2022 - Bybit, one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges, will soon release its USDC perpetual contracts. The new product will allow users to trade using their USDC balance on Bybit's derivatives exchange.

Bybit's new USDC perpetual contract will first open to whitelisted traders, allowing them to use USDC as collateral and place long or short contracts with up to 100x leverage and no expiration date.

Taking Bitcoin perpetual as an example, traders will be able to place an order based on the quantity of Bitcoin, and calculate the margin, profit, and loss based on USDC. The new contract joins Bybit's other perpetual offerings that accept USDT and several cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, EOS, and XRP) as collateral.

In a prominently bull or bear market, perpetual contracts are popular as a diversified trading product that can help make the most out of a volatile market. Bybit has released this series of articles to help users fully understand the product.

"We are excited to offer our clients another great trading opportunity in launching USDC perpetuals," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are always looking for ways to help our users make the most of market conditions, and our USDC perpetual contracts will make an excellent addition."

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class. Bybit is the proud partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams like NAVI, Alliance, Astralis and Virtus.pro; German soccer club Borussia Dortmund and Japanese soccer club Avispa Fukuoka.

For more information please visit: Social Media Iconhttps://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow Bybit's social media platforms on
Social Media Iconhttps://discord.com/invite/bybit
Social Media Iconhttps://www.facebook.com/Bybit
Social Media Iconhttps://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/
Social Media Iconhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/
Social Media Iconhttps://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/
Social Media Iconhttps://t.me/BybitEnglish
Social Media Iconhttps://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official
Social Media Iconhttps://twitter.com/Bybit_Official
Social Media Iconhttps://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

#Bybit

Updated : 2022-02-23 19:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
"