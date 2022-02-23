Liquid Dietary Supplements Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2030

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market by region.

The liquid dietary supplements market accounted for $21,685.72 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $27,732.27 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Liquid dietary supplements are nutritional supplements that are available in fluid form. They are usually consumed to enhance body metabolism and reduce occurrences of lifestyle disorders. Liquid dietary supplements are largely used by consumers that are unable to consume dietary supplements in capsule, thick gel, and solid tablet forms.

According to the consumer survey of Council for Responsible Nutrition’s (CRN), more than 70% women in the U.S. (around 113 million female consumers) prefer taking supplements on regular basis. The same survey reveals that top concerns for taking dietary supplements such as overall wellness accounts for 57%, bone health for 31% and healthy aging for 27%.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Liquid Dietary Supplements Market.

Along with prominent shift of society toward preventive and healthier lifestyle, coupled with growth in consumers including children and aged population, choosing nutrition supplements in their daily routines are expected to propel growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market. However, fake product marketing and violation of regulations regarding label of products are anticipated to restrain growth of the liquid dietary supplements market.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as presence of major market players in this region, which are introducing quality products to capture maximum market share.

In addition, government support for research & development and availability of funds for research fuel the market growth. Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness regarding dietary supplements devices. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to emerge as lucrative areas with maximum growth potential, owing to investments in new inventions, general economic conditions, increase in number of athletes and sports professionals, increase in the economy, and rise in health risks and diseases, which can be controlled by consumption of dietary supplements.

The global liquid dietary supplements market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of ingredient, it is categorized into vitamins & minerals, botanical, proteins & amino acids and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into bone & joint health, heart health, immune health, sports nutrition, weight loss, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global liquid dietary supplements market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global liquid dietary supplements market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Bayer

– Herbalife International

– Koninklijke DSM

– BASF

– DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

– GlaxoSmithKline

– Amway

– Glanbia

– Liquid Health, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Ingredient

– Vitamins & Minerals

– Botanical

– Proteins & Amino Acids

– Others

By Application

– Bone & Joint health

– Heart Health

– Immune health

– Sports nutrition

– Weight Loss

– Digestive health

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hypermarket/Supermarket

– Health & Beauty retail stores

– Drug Stores

– Online pharmacies & e-commerce sites

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

