Blood Purification Equipment Market 2021 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Blood purification allows removal of toxic or pathogenic substances from blood through dialysis, filtration or adsorption or a combination of these techniques. Blood purification involves removal of blood from patients body with the help of tubing, extracorporeal cleaning using a device and returning it to the patients blood circulation system.

The global blood purification equipment market was evaluated at $14,627.56 million in 2019, and is estimated to garner $23,939.14 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global blood purification equipment market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

This growth rate is majorly attributed to increase in incidences of diabetes & hypertension, along with overall rise in geriatric population that are more vulnerable to kidney-related disorders across the globe and upsurge in prevalence of metabolic & immune disorders such as end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) and chronic kidney diseases (CKDs). For instance, as per a research study undertaken by the University of California, San Francisco, in 2020, about 2 million people are estimated to be affected by ESRDs across the globe. The number of patients diagnosed is supposedly anticipated to increase at a substantial rate of 5 to 7% every year.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Blood Purification Equipment Market.

Research findings also concluded that countries with higher prevalence of ESRD were the U.S., Belgium, Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan. This is attributed to the increase in number of patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Thus, this surge in incidences of diseases associated with kidneys is expected to bolster the demand for dialysis worldwide, ultimately impacting the blood purification equipment market positively during the forecast period.

In addition, increase in advancements associated with blood purification techniques, hematology and pathophysiology of diseases is expected to further supplement the market growth. On the contrary, higher costs of the equipment and risks accompanying blood purification procedures may hinder the growth of the blood purification equipment market in near future.

The global blood purification equipment market is classified based on product type, indication, end-user and region. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into portable and stationary. Portable segment is anticipated to be the largest growing segment over the analysis period. This is majorly attributed to the advantages offered by portable blood purification equipment such as lesser space utilization and ease of movement especially in critical care units. Thus, these are most widely preferred by healthcare professionals for treating patients, thereby, supplementing the market growth. Based on indication, the blood purification equipment market can be divided into sepsis, renal diseases, and others. In 2019, the renal disease segment generated the highest revenue and is predicted to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to rising incidences of renal disorders worldwide.

Based on end user, the global blood purification equipment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, dialysis centers and others. The dialysis centers segment held a dominant position in the end user segment in 2019. This growth was due to patient preference to receive dialysis treatments through services provided by dialysis centers. One of the advantages of in-center dialysis is that a patient does not require any medical training as healthcare professionals carryout majority of the tasks, making it convenient for patients by avoiding any errors during the treatment. However, treatments at dialysis centers require a longer commitment from patients as most of the time is spent at the centers during dialysis sessions.

Region wise, the market has been analyzed across four regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific represents profitable opportunities for players operating in the blood purification equipment market, attributable to its large population base along with several chronic & lifestyle diseases and rapidly rising prevalence of ESRDs. North America is expected to maintain its second dominant position in the market during the forecast period due to availability of technologically advanced equipment in critical care units, rise of awareness about blood purification processes among the patient population, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global blood purification equipment market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Baxter International Inc.

– Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

– Healthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.

– Infomed SA

– Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.

– Kaneka Corporation

– Nikkiso Co, ltd.

– SWS Medical Group

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

o Portable

o Stationary

By Indication

o Sepsis

o Renal Diseases

o Others

By End User

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Dialysis Centers

o Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

