Cough Syrup Market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis | Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi, Procter & Gamble

The global cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Cough is one of the most common symptoms for which patients seek medical attention from primary care physicians and pulmonologists. Cough is an important defensive reflex that enhances the clearance of secretions and particles from the airways and protects the lower airways from foreign materials. Therapeutic suppression of cough may be either disease-specific or symptom related. The potential benefits of an early treatment of cough could include the prevention of the vicious cycle of cough.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Cough Syrup Market.

The growth of the global cough syrup market is majorly driven by rise in respiratory disorders. In addition, increase in geriatric population and immense air pollution further drive the growth of the market. However, misuse of cough syrup and stringent regulatory framework hinder the market growth. Conversely, high market potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The cough syrup market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into expectorants, cough suppressants/antitussives, and combination medications. On the basis of age group, the cough syrup market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc.

– Merck KGaA

– GlaxoSmithKline PLC

– Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

– Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

– Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

– Sanofi

– Procter & Gamble

– Abbott Laboratories

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Expectorants

– Cough Suppressants/Antitussives

– Combination Medications

By Age Group

– Pediatric

– Adult

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Pharmacy

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Online Pharmacy

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

