Europe Nonwoven Products Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity 2021-2030

Europe nonwoven products market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries.

The Europe nonwoven products market was valued at $1,529 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,940 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Medical nonwovens are a distinct class of textile material products designed from fibers that are joined together to form a lucid structure. These are bonded together by chemical, mechanical, heat or solvent treatment. Nonwoven materials are very suitable in manufacturing disposable products as they can be bonded by multiple treatments. Medical nonwoven products are highly essential products in the healthcare field. These are made up of natural fiber-like cotton, linen, polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyester, and others.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Europe Nonwoven Products Market.

Moreover, these products have many advantages over medical woven products. There are different types of medical nonwoven products provided by major manufacturers include surgical gown, drapes, face mask, surgeon caps, sets, scrub suit, coverall, and others. These products are used in hospitals, animal clinics, and open market. The open market includes chemical industry, beauty industry, and food & beverage industry.

The key factors that boost the growth of the European nonwoven products market include growth in focus toward preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rise in the number of surgeries, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries. In addition, rapid developments in nonwovens production technology, rise in health awareness, surge in disposable income, adoption of nanofiber and high-performance material technologies in nonwoven product manufacturing, and increase in geriatric population supplement the market growth.

However, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries restrains the growth of the Europe nonwoven products market. Conversely, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical nonwoven products production is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The Europe nonwoven products market is segmented into product, end user, and country. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into gown, drapes, sets, scrub suit, coverall, mask, cap, shoe cover, and others. By end user, it is classified into medical and open. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Germany, France, Russia, Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Turkey.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the countries is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– 3M Company

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Cardinal Health

– Freudenberg & Co. KG

– Hartmann Group

– Investor AB (Molnlycke Health Care AB)

– Kimberly-Clark Corporation

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– Zarys International Group

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Domtar Corporation

– Berry Global Inc.

– UniCharm Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Gown

– Drapes

– Sets

– Scrub Suit

– Coverall

– Mask

– Cap

– Shoe Cover

– Others

By End User

– Medical

– Open

By Country

– Poland

– Romania

– Ukraine

– Hungary

– Czech Republic

– Slovakia

– Italy

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Great Britain

– Spain

– Portugal

– Belgium

– Netherlands

– Denmark

– Austria

– Switzerland

– Luxembourg

– Turkey

