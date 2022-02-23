European Antibiotics Market- European Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Demand Forecast

European antibiotics market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the European antibiotics market by region.

The European antibiotics market was valued at $11,561 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,529 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Antibiotics is antimicrobial substance or a compound that fights against bacterial infections and sometimes with protozoan infections but not viral infections. Antibiotics are the medications that either stop bacteria from growing or kill bacteria, directly referred as bacteriostatic and bactericidal antibiotics, respectively.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for European Antibiotics Market.

There are several types of antibiotics, easily available at the drug store and in the hospital with a prescription or without a prescription in most of the countries. Antibiotics are used during transplants, dialysis, suppressed immune system, joint replacement, and others. There is an increase in the demand for antibiotics, owing to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, development of novel approaches for new antibiotics for treating bacterial infections and a large number of clinical trials further drive the market growth. However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of antibiotics and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The European antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of class, drug origin, spectrum of activity, route of administration, and region. By class, the market is classified into beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, quinolones, macrolides, and others. Beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors is further segmented into Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, and Monobactam. By drug origin, the market is categorized into natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic. By spectrum of activity, the market is bifurcated into broad-spectrum antibiotic and narrow-spectrum antibiotic. By route of administration, the market is divided into oral, intravenous, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS By Drug Class

– Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

o Penicillin

o Cephalosporin

o Carbapenem

o Monobactam

– Quinolone

– Macrolide

– Others

By Drug Origin

– Natural

– Semisynthetic

– Synthetic

By Spectrum of Activity

– Broad-spectrum Antibiotic

– Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic

By Route of Administration

– Oral

– Intravenous

– Others

By Country

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Abbott Laboratories

– Abbvie (Allergan Plc.)

– Bayer AG

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Merck & Co. Inc.

– Viatris Inc.

– Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sanofi S.A.

