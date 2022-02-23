Telmisartan Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast | Cipla Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK), Mylan N.V., Sanofi

Telmisartan market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the telmisartan market by region.

The global telmisartan market was valued at $3,453 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Telmisartan Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Telmisartan drug is a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used alone or in combination with other agents such as hydrochlorothiazide and amlodipine, for treatment of hypertension. Moreover, it is used in the treatment of cardiovascular risk reduction. Telmisartan is available in tablets of different strengths such as 20, 40 and 80 mg tablets under the trade name Micardis. In addition, the telmisartan tablet is available in generic forms.

The daily dose of telmisartan for hypertension is 40 to 80 mg and for cardiovascular risk reduction, it is 80 mg. These drugs are prescribed by a physician and are available in retail stores, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The growth of the global telmisartan market is driven by surge in incidence of hypertension across the globe. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to complications associated with hypertension and cardiovascular is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. In addition, surge in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle act as key drivers of the global market. Moreover, increase in approval for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for manufacturing of generic telmisartan tablets and rise in cases of chronic kidney disease is expected to propel growth of telmisartan market.

However, drug shortages are expected to restrain the growth of the telmisartan market. Conversely, surge in research related to telmisartan drug in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The global telmisartan market is segmented into indication, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Telmisartan Market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Aurobindo Pharma

– Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

– Cipla Inc.

– Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

– Mylan N.V.

– Sanofi

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics)

– Zydus Cadila

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Solco Healthcare

– Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Indication

– Hypertension

– Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

