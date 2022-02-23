Data Center Security Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2030

Data Center Security Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Data Center Security Market by region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol263

The global data center security market was US$ 14.9 billion in 2021. The global data center security market is forecast to grow to US$ 51.98 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Data center security includes the physical practices aiming to protect data from cyber-attacks, threats, breaches, and others malware. Datacenter security consists of a set of policies necessary to avoid unauthorized access and manipulation of data.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing cases of data leakage will drive the global data center security market forward. In addition, the transformation of the majority of businesses to a cloud-based infrastructure will bring ample growth opportunities for the market.

Data center security is crucial for tackling the situations like cyberattacks. In addition, the growing data traffic and demand for secured connectivity, cloud computing, and virtualization will contribute to the growth of the global data center security market.

Data center security solutions provide various services. It ensures data compliance and privacy and offers data protection through encryption, tokenization, data governance, and masking. Thus, all of these features will propel the growth of the data center security market.

The trending BYOD has surged the demand for an efficient network security system. Thus, large enterprises and SMEs are forecast to boost the adoption of advanced data center security services in order to save data from malware.

The data center security services find their wide applications in various end-use industries, such as automotive, BFSI, information technology, telecom, healthcare, government, defense, media, aerospace, energy, etc. Thus, the wide applications of data center security services will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

Growing advancements in the industry will help the industry gain traction in the coming years. For instance, Alibaba Cloud, the prominent cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, unveiled the second data center in Indonesia in January 2019. Such strategies are forecast to boost the growth of the global data center security market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global data center security market garnered various growth opportunities. Due to the pandemic, work from home model gained rapid traction. In addition, the use of cloud and digital platforms surged during the pandemic, which ultimately increased the demand for network and perimeter protection. Furthermore, the growing number of launches and partnerships will contribute to the growth of the market even after the pandemic.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol263

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific data center security market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate due to the contribution of prominent industry players like Google, Microsoft, Equinix, and Amazon. In addition, industry players are rapidly expanding their brands and businesses to the Asia-Pacific region. Thus, it will benefit the global data center security market. In addition, the growing IT infrastructure will accelerate the growth of the regional market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

CISCO Systems

Orange S.A.

Broadcom, Inc.

Informatica, LLC

Fortinet

Honeywell International

MacAfee

Dell

Check Point Software Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global data center security market segmentation focuses on Application, Deployment, Services, Data Centers, End-User, and Region.

Based on Application Solution

Physical Security Solutions

Logical Security Solutions

Based on Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Based on Services

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

Based on Data Center Types

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Based on End-User

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Aerospace

Energy

Others (Education and Retail)

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol263

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

•The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

•During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

•The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

•The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol263

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/