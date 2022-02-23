Connectors Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand | 3M, ABB Ltd., AMETEK, Amphenol Corporation

Connectors Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider connectors market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, connectors market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global connectors market size was valued at $64.17 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $98.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.

An electrical connector is an electromechanical gadget used for joining circuits. It consists of jacks (female end) and plugs (male end). The established connection may be permanent joint between devices or act as temporary for portable gears. An adapter can be used to efficiently bring together different connectors.

These connectors significantly reduce the effort, time, and manpower needed for assembling, manufacturing, and installing devices, their components as well as wiring.

t is extensively used on circuits for computers, communications, consumer electronics, and industrial machinery. Also, it joins two lengths of flexible copper cable or wire, or connects a cable or wire to an electrical terminal. However, in computing, a connector is generally known as a physical interface (physical layer of OSI model in networking).

The global connector market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization along with increase in demand for consumer electronic devices, high usage of automation technology across various sectors including industrial, defense, and automotive segment drive the growth of the connector market. In addition, the automotive segment is fueled by adoption of advanced safety features, increase in number of electronic components in vehicles, and rise in the number of autonomous vehicles globally.

However, volatility in the raw material prices such as copper, is a major restraint to the global connector market industry. In addition, surge in demand from telecom and automotive sector owing to emerging 5G, and IoT technology, is expected to create opportunities for the connector market industry. Also, Asia-Pacific region is expected to develop at the highest rate in the region during the forecast period, which create several opportunities for the key manufacturer of the market.

The global connector market is segmented into product type, end user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into PCB Connectors, I/O connectors, circular connectors, fiber optic connectors, RF coaxial connectors, and others. By end user, the market is segregated into consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, energy & power, aerospace & defense, and others.

Region wise, the connector market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market include as 3M, ABB Ltd., AMETEK, Amphenol Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Nexans, Prysmian S.P.A., and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Connector Market Key Segments

By Product Type

– PCB Connectors

– I/O Connectors

– Circular Connectors

– Fiber Optic Connectors

– RF Coaxial Connectors

– Others

By End User

– Consumer Electronics

– Telecom

– Automotive

– Energy & Power

– Aerospace & Defense

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

