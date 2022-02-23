Surgical Gown Market Global Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Forecasts to 2022 -2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Surgical Gown market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Surgical Gown Market size- Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2026

The Surgical Gown market has reached USD 5.84 billion in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD 8.64 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of during the forecast period.

The market is growing as the surgeries are rising globally owing to the increase in chronic diseases. Another key driver assisting the growth of the market is the rapid technological advancement in the healthcare sector. Surgical gowns are considered as the hygienic clothing worn by surgeons and others who are present in the operation theater during surgery. This helps in preventing bacteria and various pathogens from getting direct contact with the person who is operating. Transmission of bacteria is one of the key drivers for the spreading of disease, surgical gown helps in controlling it.

Global Surgical Gown Market Overview:

A surgical gown is a personal protective garment intended to be worn by the health care personnel during surgical procedures in the operation theater during surgery to protect both the patient and health care personnel from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids, and particulate matter. Surgical gowns are essential as there are always microorganisms on the skin even after strict hygiene and conducting sterilization procedures. Surgical gowns protect healthcare staff from bodily fluids, blood, saline, urine, and other chemicals during a surgical procedure. The use of a surgical gown is necessary as a precaution against the spread of infection. Transmission of bacteria is one of the major factors for the spreading of disease, surgical gown helps in controlling it.

Global Surgical Gown Market Forecast and Trends

Growth Drivers

Continuous innovation by surgical gown manufacturers

Continuous innovation by surgical gown manufacturers and lucrative marketing is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global surgical gowns market. The market for surgical gowns has been an established market for a long time but there are several innovations in technology for increasing the efficiency of surgical gowns so that the gowns can provide better protection to patients as well as surgeons. Various options of surgical gowns are available in the market to cater to specific choices. A variety of fabrics such as spunlace, spunbond, and SMS materials are available in the surgical gowns market. This huge variety available to meet end-user requirements helps in the growth of the surgical gowns market.

Prevention from Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

One of the most important functions of surgical gowns is to prevent patients from picking up Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) that can be life-threatening. With the recent advancements in Medicare facilities, awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections has also increased. As per data released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30% of HAIs are surgical site infections that add a hefty amount to the hospital bill of the patient. Due to this huge amount of money that patients must spend because of the surgical site infections, people have become more aware of the causes and prevention of HAIs. This increasing awareness regarding HAIs is fueling the growth of the global surgical gowns market.

Restraints

Growing involvement by players for mass production of surgical gowns.

Rising healthcare expenditure across the globe and global pandemic lead to drive large investment in the healthcare segment with the lucrative growth rate. Growing involvement by players for mass production of surgical gowns, medical equipment, safety device, PPE equipment, etc. creating an opportunity for existing and upcoming players to cater large market share amidst the global region. Players with high quality and smart features in a surgical gown can attract and cater large share of end-user segments. Due to the global pandemic export-import impacted to a certain level which disrupts the global supply chain of raw materials. Factors creating a lucrative opportunity for players for in-house manufacturing and open doors for merger and acquisition strategies executions.

Impact of COVID-19 in the industry

Global pandemics leads to calls for action from a wide range of stakeholders including manufacturers, vendors, distributors, and consumers. A decline in business for at least three months during 2020 coupled with lower demand from a few major markets has put pressure on the profitability of surgical gowns manufacturers and vendors. The previous global lockdown impacted the supply chain and distribution channels in the surgical gown market, only the direct sales distribution channel is in direct link with government authorities and catered to the market. The supply chains and distribution channels are coming in the flow after the lockdowns in various regions and expected to prompt market growth.

Global Surgical Gown Market: By Type

Based on segmentation, the global surgical gown market is segmented into disposable or reusable. The disposable surgical gowns segment dominates the global surgical gowns market in revenue terms in 2019 and is projected to continue the trend throughout the forecast period. The disposable surgical gowns segment is the most attractive, this segment is expected to grab significant market value share in 2019. Owing to the higher protection levels provided by disposable surgical gowns, these types of surgical gowns are expected to have significant adoption over reusable surgical gowns and thus exhibit comparatively higher growth over the forecast period.

Global Surgical Gown Market: By End User Industry

The different end-users in the market are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital account for the largest sale of surgical gowns and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the surgical gowns market due to the expanding number of hospitals, mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, refining healthcare infrastructure, and the bulk of surgical gowns are used in hospitals. Spreading of viral infections worldwide at an alarming rate creates the requirement of immediate screening of susceptible patients at government-sponsored hospitals and clinics. A constant rise in the surgical procedures opted by the patients for the treatment of chronic diseases worldwide further accentuates the market growth.

Global Surgical Gown Market: By Distribution Channel

The global surgical gowns market is segmented based on Distribution channels into Online Sales, Retail Pharmacies, and Direct Sales. Direct sales are the largest segment in this category, which is estimated to represent a significant growth rate in the market. Followed by direct sales retail pharmacies witness significant market growth in the global surgical gown market during the forecast period. The demand for surgical gowns is increasing in the medical field to provide the highest possible safety to the healthcare personnel and medical patients. Technological developments coupled with rising internet penetration rate

Global Surgical Gown Market: Regional insights

The global Surgical Gown market is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, where Europe is likely to hold the major share in the global surgical gown market, due to the presence of a large number of geriatric populations. This has led to a rise in surgeries. Other factors that are contributing to the growth of the market in these regions are the presence of various surgical procedures accompanied by stringent rules and regulations for healthcare professionals and patient safety.

Recent Development

In Jan 2020, Cardinal Health, a large manufacturer of surgical gowns, told customers to stop using its Level 3 surgical gowns, along with the procedural packs that contain the gowns. The company discovered some of the gowns were produced in “unapproved locations that did not maintain proper environmental conditions as required by law, were not registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and were not qualified by Cardinal Health. The recall is voluntary, and the FDA isn’t aware of patients being harmed due to surgical gowns, more than 9 million gowns are included in the recall, including 7.7 million that were distributed to 2,807 facilities across the country.

Competitive landscape

Key players for Surgical Gown market include: -3M Health Care, Cardinal Health, Lohmann & Rauscher, Stryker, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Hartmann AG., Molnlycke Health Care, Steris Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Steris Plc,Halyard health, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Owens & Minor, TIDI Products, LLC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medeco, priMED Medical Products, Inc., L&R Group and others.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Ø Reusable

Ø Disposable

By End-User

Ø Hospitals

Ø Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ø Others

By Distribution Channel

Ø Online Sales

Ø Retail Pharmacies

Ø Direct Sales

By Region:

Ø Asia Pacific

Ø North America

Ø Europe

Ø Middle East & Africa

Ø Latin America

