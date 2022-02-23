Medical Device Complaint Management Market By Industry Research, Supply, Size, Share and Prospects 2021-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on medical device complaint management market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The medical device complaint management market size is expected to reach USD 9.12 billion by 2027. Medical Device Complaint Management Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The medical device complaint management industry is flooded with mobile apps in the complaint resolution market, as they are easier to manage, operate, and affordable. In line with this, U.S.-based company “Intellect” has started providing customers with complaint registry, query generation, and ticket escalation. It provides native mobile apps, easily available on the Google Play store, as Intellect app.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the medical device complaint management market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the medical device complaint management market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the medical device complaint management market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the medical device complaint management market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Moreover, strong support from the government also supporting the adoption of apps and services. For instance, FDA always encouraged caregivers, healthcare providers, consumers, and patients to provide details of any adverse events and product issues to the MedWatch. This is the FDA’s “Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program” or by the means of a mobile app.

This app accelerates the process of complaint resolution by devising a four-step process, to be submitted electronically. Thus, the emergence of mobile apps in managing complaints is also projected to foster market growth for medical device complaint management.

Europe medical device complaint management industry is estimated to account for the second-largest market revenue share. The region’s market is highly regulated, and it is mandatory for all the companies based or operating in the region to report mal-functioning or any kind of Field Safety Corrective Actions (FSCA) to the regulatory agencies.

Manufacturers not complying with the rules and regulations are likely to face huge monetary fines. Key market players operating in the medical device complaint management industry include Tata Consulting Services (TCS), Biovia, AssurX, Freyr, SAS, Parexel International Corporation, IQVIA, Wipro, Sparta Systems, and Master Control.

Medical Device Complaints Management, Service Outlook

Complaints Log/Intake

Product Surveillance & Regulatory Compliance

Returned/Non-Returned Product Analysis

Resolve & Closure

Medical Device Complaints Management, End-Use Outlook

Ambulatory Services

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Medical Device Complaints Management, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

