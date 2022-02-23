Ambulance Services Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, And Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2021-2030

The ambulance services market size is expected to reach USD 63.23 billion by 2027. Report Ocean presents a new report on ambulance services market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Ambulance Services Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Global rise in the geriatric population, which has low immunity levels and more prone to neurological disorders, cardiac ailments, spinal injuries, and bone degeneration diseases is projected to be a high impacting driver for market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the ambulance services market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the ambulance services market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the ambulance services market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the ambulance services market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

According to the estimates of the WHO, there would be around 1.5 billion old age people, by 2050. Old age people are highly susceptible to many diseases such as heart attacks, stroke, obesity, arthritis, and osteoporosis. People suffering from these diseases require emergency services, hence, an increase in the geriatric population is likely to complement the market growth.

Moreover, medical tourism is also supporting the market, owing to advancement in healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies. For instance, according to the report “Export Health Services,” India had 58,300 individuals from abroad who received medical treatment.

Medical tourism agency based in China, CTRIP, reported that medical tourism in the country reported market growth of over 500 %, accounting for around 500,000 outbound medical tourists, in 2016. Medical tourism is considered a viable option for developed countries if the cost of treatment is comparatively higher in-home countries.

As per the “Patients Beyond Border” guidebook, the average spending on healthcare in most arrived nations is around 20-30 percent in Brazil, 45 – 65% in Costa Rica, 25 – 40% in Singapore, 30 – 45% in South Korea, 65-90 percent in India, 50 – 75% in Thailand, 65 – 80% in Malaysia, and 50 – 65% in Turkey. Hence, a surge in medical tourism, ambulance services are bound to rise over the market study period.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the study period. This growth is due to the presence of a huge untapped market, rise in road traffic accidents, and significant improvements in healthcare facilities. Moreover, road traffic injuries require EMS, coupled with strong government spending and improving accessibility in healthcare.

Major Players:

Market participants operating in the industry include Envision Healthcare, Acadian Ambulance Service, BVG India Limited, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, America Ambulance Services, Inc., AIR MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS, Falck Denmark A/S, Air Methods Corporation, and MEDIVIC AVIATION.

Ambulance Services, Equipment Outlook

Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services

Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services

Ambulance Services, Transport Vehicle Outlook

Air Ambulance

Ground Ambulance

Water Ambulance

Ambulance Services, Emergency Services Outlook

Emergency Services

Non-emergency Services

Ambulance Services, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

