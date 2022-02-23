Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

13.5% of Taiwanese employees report unpaid overtime

Labor ministry survey finds education sector worst offender of unpaid overtime

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/23 17:03
Job satisfaction is up in 2021, but so is unpaid overtime, a Ministry of Labor survey finds. 

Job satisfaction is up in 2021, but so is unpaid overtime, a Ministry of Labor survey finds.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Though work satisfaction rose last year to 72.5%, 13.5% of employees mentioned they had not received any extra pay for working overtime, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said in a survey published Wednesday (Feb. 23).

The MOL received 4,130 valid responses from Taiwanese workers to questions about job satisfaction, working environment, and career planning in 2021, CNA reported.

The proportion of employees satisfied with their job rose 1.3%, reaching 72.5%, with 25% expressing average satisfaction and 2% responding they were not satisfied.

Almost half of workers, or 46.3%, said they had worked overtime during the past year, a rise of 2.5% compared to 2020. The average overtime amounted to 14.9 hours per month, with the science and technology service sector leading the way, as 57.7% of its employees reporting extra hours on the job. The finance and insurance sector saw 55.3% of its staff working overtime, and the publishing, movie, music and information technology sector 54.3%.

With regard to labor law violations, 13.5% of workers participating in the survey had not received extra pay or compensation leave in return for the extra hours they put in, the MOL survey found. Up to 31.4% of people working in the education sector found their overtime had not been rewarded, followed by 25.5% in the publishing, movie, music and IT sector, and 22.9% in the financial and insurance sector.

A total of 4.2% of survey respondents said they had been working up to an additional 46 hours per month, though not every month.
overtime
overtime work
overtime pay
Ministry of Labor
MOL

RELATED ARTICLES

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
2022/02/11 10:36
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2022/02/04 11:25
Maternal, paternal leave in Taiwan expanded with immediate effect
Maternal, paternal leave in Taiwan expanded with immediate effect
2022/01/19 12:20
Industrial migrant workers in Taiwan averaged NT$30,000 in June 2020
Industrial migrant workers in Taiwan averaged NT$30,000 in June 2020
2022/01/17 18:53
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
2022/01/17 17:43

Updated : 2022-02-23 18:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
"