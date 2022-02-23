Alexa
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'

CECC looking to ease mask rules for physical activities first

  400
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/23 16:56
Woman practices yoga while wearing face mask. 

Woman practices yoga while wearing face mask.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the number of COVID cases continue to decline in Taiwan, the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Feb. 23) said that the country's mask rules will be eased "very soon."

With local COVID cases dwindling down to single digits and only two domestic infections reported on Wednesday, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said epidemic prevention measures will be adjusted. As for mask regulations, Chen said that the rules "will be relaxed very soon," starting first with the end of wearing masks while exercising.

Chen pointed out that there are many details about the new mask policy that will need to be worked out first.

Under current Level 2 restrictions, masks are required in most situations when venturing out, with a few notable exceptions. The following are situations in which masks are required:

  • Exercising
  • Singing
  • Taking photos
  • Live-streaming
  • Recording video
  • Hosting
  • Reporting
  • Giving a speech
  • Lecturing
  • Taking part in the filming of activities that involve discussions or interviews

Masks are not required in the following situations, but should be kept on hand and should still be worn if experiencing symptoms or when unable to maintain a social distance from strangers:

  • Agriculture, forestry, fishery, and animal husbandry workers in open areas, such as fields, fish farms, and forests
  • Activities in the mountains, forests (including forest recreation areas), and seaside activities
  • Hot/cold springs, saunas, spas, steam rooms, water activity venues, and other situations in which a mask could get wet
  • Eating or drinking outside
  • Places or activities designated by the CECC or the competent authority, if relevant anti-epidemic measures are met
