Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked

CCP mouthpiece orders content unfavorable to Russia or pro-Western to be censored

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/23 16:49
Russian President Vladamir Putin smiles during a summit. 

Russian President Vladamir Putin smiles during a summit.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Horizon News, part of CCP-owned Beijing News, leaked its internal directives for reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a Weibo post on Tuesday (Feb. 22), revealing it would only publish pro-Kremlin content.

The post wrote that any content unfavorable to Russia or pro-Western must be censored, per a Business Insider article. The directive also gave instructions on narrowing the scope of debate on the website — all user comments are to be carefully screened and posted gradually.

An editor at Xinhua News Agency later posted on Weibo that China needs to emotionally and morally support Russia now since “China will also need Russia's understanding and support when wrestling with America to “solve the Taiwan issue once and for all.”

Screenshot of Horizon News Weibo post (Twitter, Ling Li photo)

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) claimed their countries shared a supposed “limitless partnership” with "no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.” In the same joint statement with Xi, Putin affirmed Russia’s opposition against the concept of political independence for Taiwan.
Updated : 2022-02-23 18:03 GMT+08:00

