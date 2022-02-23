Taiwan’s Gogoro manufactures its 1-millionth battery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro announced on Wednesday (Feb. 23) that it has manufactured its 1-millionth battery.

Gogoro’s battery swapping platform, which launched in 2015, has become the go-to solution for electric two-wheelers in Taiwan and now powers 95% of all e-scooters in the country, according to a company press release. In December alone, more than 25% of all scooters sold in Taipei were powered by Gogoro.

The company’s battery swapping ecosystem — Gogoro Network — currently supports seven different vehicle brands in Taiwan, including Gogoro, Yamaha, eReady, Aeon Motor Co, eMOVING, PGO, and Away Speed.

“Gogoro’s one-millionth battery is a testament to how an open battery swapping ecosystem can flourish by facilitating how governments, a wide range of vehicle makers, and riders can embrace sustainable electric transportation,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro. “Since launching in 2015, Gogoro has managed more than 255 million battery swaps and together with our customers have saved 384-million kg of CO2.”

The Gogoro Network also allows for multiple generations of batteries, swapping stations, and vehicles to integrate and work together. Gogoro’s first generation batteries released in 2015 still work on its newest vehicles and can also be exchanged at different generations of battery stations (GoStations) across the country.

The Gogoro Network now boasts over 450,000 riders, who can swap batteries at over 2,300 GoStations around the country. The network handles around 340,000 daily battery swaps, according to Gogoro.