Photo of the Day: 2:22 am on 'Twosday' 02.22.2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, which some have dubbed "Twosday," was a highly unusual date because it saw the most digits with the same number in nearly 100 years.

In the U.K., it was referred to as a palindrome day because it could be read either way 22.02.2022. In the Lunisolar calendar, it is also the 22nd day of the new year.

A Japanese model train enthusiast, who goes by the handle Tavata, captured the extraordinary moment when his clock struck 2:22:22 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022. In addition, the temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius and the humidity level was 22%.

In his Twitter account, he uploaded the photo, and he wrote, "This is a huge success." He pointed out that everything was two, and that even the temperature and humidity were perfectly in sync.

His post quickly went viral with 467,400 likes, 78,700 retweets, and 2,287 retweets with comments. Below the hugely popular post, Tavata revealed that in anticipation of the clock striking 2:22 a.m., he first had placed it in a plastic bag and used a hair drier and desiccant packets to achieve the precise temperature and humidity levels.