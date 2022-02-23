Predators snap 4-game skid with 6-4 win over Panthers

Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tue... Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg, left, celebrates with center Mikael Granlund after Granlund scored during the third period of an NHL hoc... Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg, left, celebrates with center Mikael Granlund after Granlund scored during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Yakov Trenin and Roman Jusi added scores for Nashville. Matt Duchene had two assists and David Rittich stopped 44 shots.

Granlund’s power-play goal gave the Predators a 5-4 lead with 5:31 left in the third. Jeannot added an empty-netter with 1:32 left for the final margin.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, Radko Gudas scored his first of the season and Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad added goals for Florida. Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves as the Panthers lost at home for the first time in 10 games.

BLUE JACKETS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime as Columbus stretched its win streak to three games with a victory over Toronto.

Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus. Jean-Francois Berube stopped 39 shots and recorded his first NHL assist in his second straight win. The Blue Jackets have won eight of their last 10 games.

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza added a goal for Toronto, which lost its third straight. Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots in the loss.

BLUES 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to lead St. Louis past Philadelphia.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who completed a 3-1 road trip. St. Louis has won two straight and four of five.

Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers, who lost their sixth in a row and 19th in the last 21.

SENATORS 4, WILD 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Thomas Chabot scored twice, including the winner late in the third period, and also picked up an assist to lead Ottawa over Minnesota.

Chabot was back after missing four games and hit a career milestone playing in his 300th game. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle also scored, while Anton Forsberg stopped 40 shots.

Kevin Fiala, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill scored for the Wild (31-14-3), who were playing the second of four games on a Canadian road trip. Cam Talbot made 30 saves.

ISLANDERS 5, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice and added an assist, Brock Nelson scored for the third straight game, and New York opened its road trip with a win over Seattle.

Kyle Palmeri scored his fourth goal in his last four games and Casey Cizikas added his fifth of the season as the Islanders built a 4-0 lead. Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves as New York won for just the second time in the last six games.

Yanni Gourde scored unassisted off a faceoff late in the second period for his 11th goal of the season, and Riley Sheahan scored early in the third for Seattle, which dropped its fifth straight. Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves.

DUCKS 4, SHARKS 3, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had two goals in regulation and scored the winner in a shootout to lead Anaheim over skidding San Jose.

Trevor Zegras converted in the first round of the tiebreaker, and Anaheim goalie Anthony Stolarz turned away Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl. Rakell went top shelf on James Reimer to give the Ducks their second straight win.

It was Rakell’s second multigoal game of the season. The Swedish left wing has a three-game point streak (three goals, one assist), and six of his 14 goals have come in the last seven games.

Derek Grant also scored for the Ducks, and Stolarz stopped 40 shots.

Couture had two goals for the Sharks, who have lost seven in a row (0-3-4) and nine of 10. Brent Burns added a goal and two assists.

