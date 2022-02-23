Taiwan’s Taichung signs sister city agreement with Guam

Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen announces the signing of a sister city agreement with Guam Wednesday. Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen announces the signing of a sister city agreement with Guam Wednesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) signed a sister city agreement with Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero on Wednesday (Feb. 23), calling the move a step forward in relations with the U.S.

During the virtual signing ceremony, Lu compared the history and geographical location of the two places. Before 1979, when Taiwan and the U.S. still maintained official diplomatic relations, there were frequent military flights between airports in Taichung and Guam, CNA cited her as saying.

At present, the two areas are cooperating in the field of healthcare, with more than 300 patients from Guam flying over to the Taiwanese city for hospital visits over the past three years, according to the mayor.

Guam Governor Leon Guerrero emphasized Taichung’s role as an important center for economic development and as a transportation hub. She expressed the hope that the new agreement would help promote cooperation in tourism, education, healthcare, and business.

Guam is Taichung's 18th U.S. sister city.