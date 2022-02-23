Alexa
Higgins lifts CS Bakersfield over Cal Poly 61-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 13:34
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins had 11 points — including the go-ahead free throw with 7 seconds left — off the bench to lift Cal State Bakersfield to a 61-60 win over Cal Poly on Tuesday night, snapping the Roadrunners' nine-game losing streak.

Higgins hit a jumper to make it 60-all with 23 seconds left and, after a Cal Poly turnover, was fouled and made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line and his steal just prior to the buzzer sealed it.

Justin Edler-Davis had eight rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (7-15, 2-11 Big West Conference).

Trevon Taylor had 14 points for the Mustangs (5-19, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Alimamy Koroma added 10 points. Brantly Stevenson had eight rebounds.

CSUB also defeated Cal Poly 73-60 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

