Afghanistan win toss, bats in ODI series opener v Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat in the series-opening one-day cricket international against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The Afghans are on a six-match ODI winning streak after victories over Ireland and Netherlands.

Bangladesh, which is playing its first ODI series of 2022, called in middle-order batter Yasir Ali to make his debut.

Wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim is also back after missing Bangladesh’s last ODI series against Zimbabwe last July.

Bangladesh is hosting Afghanistan for three ODIs and two Twenty20 internationals.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

___

