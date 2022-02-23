Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases

54 imported cases also confirmed

  210
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/23 14:20
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Feb. 23) announced 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which two are local and 54 are imported, and no deaths.

The CECC pointed out that the new local cases include one male and one female, ranging in age from under 10 years old to 70 years of age.

The imported cases include 32 males and 22 females, ranging in age from under five years old to 90 years old. They arrived between Dec. 23 and Feb. 22.

Among the 54 imported cases, seven arrived from the U.S., four each from the Philippines and Vietnam, two each from Singapore and Japan, and one each from Switzerland, South Korea, Australia, Turkey, Brazil, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Canada. The country of origin for the other 26 imported cases is still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 20,156 cases of COVID-19, including 4,708 imported ones, while 852 people have succumbed to the disease.
CECC
confirmed cases
local cases
imported cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Chen Shih-chung puzzles press over Taipei mayor run, Lin grins and ducks
Chen Shih-chung puzzles press over Taipei mayor run, Lin grins and ducks
2022/02/21 13:14
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
2022/02/20 14:34
COVID cluster at Taiwan religious association expands to 28
COVID cluster at Taiwan religious association expands to 28
2022/02/19 17:12
CECC head on Taipei mayoral election: 'Priority is curbing COVID'
CECC head on Taipei mayoral election: 'Priority is curbing COVID'
2022/02/19 16:47
Taiwan confirms 8 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 8 local COVID cases
2022/02/19 14:16

Updated : 2022-02-23 15:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"