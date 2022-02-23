Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Feb. 23) announced 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which two are local and 54 are imported, and no deaths.

The CECC pointed out that the new local cases include one male and one female, ranging in age from under 10 years old to 70 years of age.

The imported cases include 32 males and 22 females, ranging in age from under five years old to 90 years old. They arrived between Dec. 23 and Feb. 22.

Among the 54 imported cases, seven arrived from the U.S., four each from the Philippines and Vietnam, two each from Singapore and Japan, and one each from Switzerland, South Korea, Australia, Turkey, Brazil, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Canada. The country of origin for the other 26 imported cases is still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 20,156 cases of COVID-19, including 4,708 imported ones, while 852 people have succumbed to the disease.