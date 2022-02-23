Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for expats

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is scheduled to discuss altering the guidelines for Taiwanese expatriates who suspend their national health insurance (NHI) only to resume coverage when they come back in need of healthcare.

Health insurance copayments, rules for expats, and creating a new highest premium bracket are to be discussed on Friday (Feb. 25), CNA cited Lee Po-chang (李伯璋), director-general of the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA), as saying on Tuesday (Feb. 22).

Lee’s remarks came in response to comments made by Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) during a recent interview that the NHIA was considering raising drug prices and adjusting copayments for NHI-related services, according to the report. If the changes are approved, annual revenue for the national health care system could increase by about NT$12 billion (US$430 million), Lee said.

With regard to the current rule that allows Taiwanese living overseas who are out of the country for more than six months to suspend their NHI coverage and then resume it when they return to Taiwan after paying a small premium, there are currently two proposals under consideration, according to Shang Tung-fu (商東福), head of the ministry’s Department of Social Insurance.

The first proposal would scrap the rule allowing expats to suspend their health insurance, while the second would allow an exception for government personnel working abroad and ship crews, the report said. These adjustments would generate around NT$2.6 billion in revenue annually, Shang said.

The government is also looking to create a new highest premium bracket, as it has been 12 years since the last adjustment, according to Shang. The highest bracket currently stands at NT$182,000.