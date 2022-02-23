Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mballa scores 23 to lift Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 86-84

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 10:51
Mballa scores 23 to lift Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 86-84

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Josh Mballa had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Buffalo won its seventh straight game, narrowly beating Miami (Ohio) 86-84 on Tuesday night.

Jeenathan Williams drove the left side of the lane and made a go-ahead floater with just under three seconds left.

Williams had 17 points and three blocks for Buffalo (17-8, 11-4 Mid-American Conference). Ronaldo Segu added 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and David Skogman had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy and Dae Dae Grant each had 22 points for the RedHawks (12-15, 6-10). James Beck had 13 points.

The Bulls evened the season series against the RedHawks. Miami defeated Buffalo 91-81 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-23 11:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"