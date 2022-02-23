Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jacobs' triple-double lifts Kent State over Ball State 93-82

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 10:44
Jacobs' triple-double lifts Kent State over Ball State 93-82

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored a career-high 42 points, Malique Jacobs had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the program's first triple-double, and Kent State beat Ball State 93-82 on Tuesday night for its ninth straight victory.

Carry made 10 of Kent State's season-high 17 3-pointers.

VonCameron Davis added 12 points and Tervell Beck had 10 for Kent State (18-9, 13-4 Mid-American Conference).

Miryne Thomas had 19 points and five assists for the Cardinals (12-15, 7-9). Payton Sparks added 15 points and Luke Bumbalough had 14 points.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Kent State defeated Ball State 66-65 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-23 11:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"