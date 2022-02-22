All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 51 35 11 5 75 212 151 23-4-0 12-7-5 6-1-2 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 16-4-4 16-7-2 9-5-1 Toronto 50 32 14 4 68 179 141 18-5-1 14-9-3 8-3-0 Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139 16-10-1 13-7-3 12-3-1 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 15-9-3 8-13-3 6-6-2 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 10-15-2 9-11-3 5-7-1 Buffalo 51 16 27 8 40 138 182 8-14-4 8-13-4 5-8-4 Montreal 51 11 33 7 29 117 197 7-17-1 4-16-6 3-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121 17-4-2 18-7-2 8-4-0 Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 14-7-5 17-6-3 8-3-1 N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 16-4-3 16-9-2 6-3-0 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 12-10-5 16-5-4 9-3-1 Columbus 50 26 23 1 53 167 183 14-10-1 12-13-0 7-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 45 18 20 7 43 111 126 10-10-4 8-10-3 5-5-1 Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180 8-13-5 7-13-5 3-10-4 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182 10-13-3 7-15-2 7-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 50 36 10 4 76 199 143 21-3-2 15-7-2 12-4-2 St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138 18-6-2 12-8-4 10-5-2 Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 186 147 16-4-1 15-10-2 8-6-1 Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 147 14-9-0 15-9-4 10-5-1 Dallas 49 27 20 2 56 143 145 17-7-1 10-13-1 10-7-1 Winnipeg 50 22 20 8 52 145 150 13-10-1 9-10-7 9-5-3 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 8-13-4 10-13-4 4-10-5 Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186 6-18-1 7-15-3 5-10-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114 14-4-4 16-9-2 7-5-1 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 14-11-3 15-7-1 9-5-1 Edmonton 50 28 19 3 59 168 161 14-11-0 14-8-3 13-3-0 Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141 13-11-2 13-6-5 5-5-1 Anaheim 52 24 19 9 57 156 158 13-8-4 11-11-5 8-5-3 Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148 11-10-3 13-12-3 7-4-5 San Jose 49 22 22 5 49 131 154 11-11-3 11-11-2 3-5-1 Seattle 52 16 32 4 36 135 185 9-16-2 7-16-2 4-12-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Vancouver 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT

Nashville 6, Florida 4

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.