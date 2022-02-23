Alexa
College of Charleston tops Northeastern 83-72

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 10:22
BOSTON (AP) — Dimitrius Underwood registered 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as College of Charleston got past Northeastern 83-72 on Tuesday night.

Osinachi Smart had 10 points for College of Charleston (15-12, 7-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham added 10 points.

Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Huskies (7-20, 1-15), who have lost four consecutive games. Shaquille Walters added 14 points. Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-23 11:58 GMT+08:00

