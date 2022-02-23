Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Millner lifts Toledo past Western Michigan 92-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 10:23
Millner lifts Toledo past Western Michigan 92-50

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. had a career-high 28 points and Ryan Rollins added 20 points as Toledo romped past Western Michigan 92-50 on Tuesday night.

Millner Jr. made 11 of 14 shots, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. He added eight rebounds. Rollins also had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ra'Heim Moss had 12 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (22-6, 14-3 Mid-American Conference). RayJ Dennis added 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Markeese Hastings had seven rebounds for the Broncos (6-22, 2-15).

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Broncos on the season. Toledo defeated Western Michigan 83-56 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-23 11:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Actress suspects caregiver stole jewelry before leaving Taiwan
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Taiwan government denies treating quarantine residents 'like prisoners' with spot checks
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño
"