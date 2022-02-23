Alexa
Vander Plas lifts Ohio over Central Michigan 76-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 10:21
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the sixth triple-double in program history, and Ohio beat Central Michigan 76-50 on Tuesday night.

Tommy Schmock scored a career-high 23 points for Ohio (23-5, 14-3 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 12 points and eight rebounds and Ben Roderick had 10 points.

Ralph Bissainthe had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Chippewas (6-19, 5-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Brian Taylor and Kevin Miller each had 11 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas on the season. Ohio defeated Central Michigan 81-72 on Feb. 10.

Updated : 2022-02-23 11:58 GMT+08:00

