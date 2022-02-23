Alexa
Papas scores 18 to lead Monmouth over Siena 71-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 10:24
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas posted 18 points as Monmouth topped Siena 71-59 on Tuesday night.

Walker Miller had 15 points and seven rebounds for Monmouth (18-9, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 12 points. Nikkei Rutty had 19 rebounds and four blocks.

Jackson Stormo had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Saints (13-11, 10-6). Anthony Gaines added six points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-23 11:58 GMT+08:00

