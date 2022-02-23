Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is poised to announce details of its new shortened quarantine policy and a travel bubble for those on business as soon as Thursday (Feb. 24).

The CECC is developing a plan to relax border restrictions, including reducing mandatory quarantine from 14 days to 10 days and allowing business travelers to apply for quarantine-free visits. One of the key evaluation criteria to implement the policy is if Taiwan is able to maintain an effective reproduction number (Rt value) of 1 or less, while the new scheme could be launched as soon as mid-March.

When asked when the details will be announced during a Tuesday (Feb. 22) press conference, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said within "these two days." He added that details are still under discussion.

At a separate press briefing that day, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said that the CECC head had mentioned shortening quarantine to 10 days. She said business travelers will be able to apply to visit by presenting proof of vaccination, an invitation letter, and documents showing planned business activities to their local Taiwan representative office.

Wang said that those who must come to Taiwan for "necessary, urgent, and irreplaceable work" can apply for entry with the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Under the plan, business travelers do not need to undergo quarantine, but must implement seven days of strengthened self-health monitoring before departure and present proof of a negative COVID test received 72 hours before their flight.

Once business travelers arrive, they must undergo a self-paid COVID test. While in Taiwan, they must be transported at all times by a special epidemic prevention vehicle and be accompanied by a representative from the company that invited them and a competent central authority for the industry.