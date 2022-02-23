Alexa
Swain scores 21 to lift Yale past Dartmouth 66-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 09:26
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Azar Swain had 21 points as Yale narrowly defeated Dartmouth 66-61 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Kelly had 12 points for Yale (16-10, 10-2 Ivy League). Matthue Cotton added seven rebounds.

Aaryn Rai had 19 points for the Big Green (7-16, 4-8). Brendan Barry added 13 points and Taurus Samuels had 12 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Big Green on the season. Yale defeated Dartmouth 72-69 on Feb. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-23 10:48 GMT+08:00

