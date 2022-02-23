Alexa
Taiwan's Xueshan sees most snow in 5 years

Over 90 cm of snow accumulates on Xueshan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/23 10:05
(Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters photo)

(Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Xueshan on Tuesday (Feb. 22) recorded its largest snowfall in five years and could soon break the 10-year record.

The first cold snap of the winter, which arrived over the weekend, brought cooler temperatures and continuous rain across Taiwan. Mountainous areas with an elevation of 3,000 meters and higher have started to see significant snowfall.

According to Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters, the glacial cirques area of Xueshan has accumulated over 90 centimeters of snow, the most since 2017. With cold temperatures and heavy precipitation continuing today (Feb. 23), the mountain could break the 10-year record of 145 cm set in 2016.

Park authorities advise members of the public who wish to hike in the mountain's heavy snow to bring crampons, ice axes, and climbing helmets. The park can arrange for volunteers to guide visitors on a snow tour from Sanliujiu Lodge to Xueshan.

Updated : 2022-02-23 10:28 GMT+08:00

