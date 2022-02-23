Alexa
Lindberg carries St. Thomas past North Dakota 84-74

By Associated Press
2022/02/23 06:33
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Ryan Lindberg scored 14 points, Brooks Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and St. Thomas (Minn.) beat North Dakota 84-74 on Tuesday to snap a 12-game losing streak.

Riley Miller also scored 12 points for the Tommies (9-19, 3-13 Summit League). Parker Bjorklund and Burt Hedstrom chipped in 10 points each.

Matt Norman had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (6-24, 2-15), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 16 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Igbanugo had 10 points.

The Tommies evened the season series against the Fighting Hawks. North Dakota defeated St. Thomas 78-70 on Feb. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-23 08:57 GMT+08:00

